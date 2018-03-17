How to proceed after choosing the topic of thesis?

After approval associated with subject, the pupil, with the scientific supervisor, makes an activity for the thesis, which can be authorized by the head associated with the department.

Basic guidelines and requirements for the thesis

On the basis of the task of completing the thesis in addition to calendar plan of work, the pupil prepares a thesis work plan, will abide by the systematic supervisor. After that, it really is approved at the conference of this department.

Your choice regarding the graduating department is approved and taken to the pupils schedule for the routine of execution of theses with indicator associated with purchase of execution of individual phases.

Thesis should be finished in their state language. Theses should not be rewritten through the textbooks for the conditions therefore the wording, and just recommendations in their mind are allowed. For security, only theses of pupils who possess met all of the requirements regarding the curriculum, passed and defended the industrial training, filed a thesis and good feedback from the term are allowed.

Preparatory stage of this medical research for thesis

The whole procedure for research regarding the subject of thesis is divided in to three primary phases:

preparatory;

the stage of focus on this content;

the final phase.

The preparatory phase begins with the decision associated with the topic regarding the thesis, its comprehension and substantiation of relevance. The student selects a topic having a systematic supervisor, taking into consideration individual initial experience, fascination with a certain problem plus the chance of choosing the practical product associated with company’s work, organization associated with industry. In clarifying the object, topic and reason for the analysis need to take into consideration the reality that among them in addition to topic of thesis is a method of rational linkage. The thing associated with research may be the whole group of relations of varied facets of the idea and training of science, which serves to study the source of data or this occurrence, the procedure that produces the difficulty and it is selected for study.

Topic of scientific studies are inside the scope for the item. These are only significant relationships, properties, aspects, functions which are decisive for this study. Quite simply, the thing is what will be examined, and also the subject is in this object there was a clinical description, that is, being a category of clinical procedure, they relate solely to one another as a broad and a partial, the topic determines the main topic of the analysis.

The objective of the study is regarding the paper proofreader thing and topic of this study, as well as its end result and also the means of its research, it coincides because of the wording associated with the topic.

To make this happen goal, the student determines the consistent satisfaction associated with appropriate tasks, such as:

decision and substantiation of theoretical dilemmas regarding the research issue;

comprehensive study of training, carrying out a test with this problem, information accumulation, analysis and systematization of them, mathematical study, recognition associated with the typical state, defects, omissions, study of guidelines;

substantiation of this system of measures for re solving the issue, the development of methodological suggestions and suggested statements on the utilization of research leads to the practice of this relevant institutions and companies.

The department is because of the straight to pay attention to students from separate parts of the thesis at the expense of time allocated for clinical guidance. Consultants are invited through the medical and pedagogical staff associated with the university.