Call For Entries / Filmeinreichung – 59. Nordische Filmtage LübeckFilmeinreichungen für die 59. Nordischen Filmtage Lübeck (1.-5.11.2017) sind ab sofort bis zum 1. August 2017 möglich. Alle Nordischen und Baltischen Filme sowie Filme für die Sektion Filmforum mit Bezug zu Schleswig-Holstein und Hamburg können Sie direkt online einreichen:

Online Filmeinreichung

Informationen zu den Filmeinreichungen finden Sie im pdf Download: Nordisch-Baltisches Programm / Filmforum

Bei Fragen kontaktieren Sie bitte Sandra Jung/Project Management: sandra.jung@filmtage.luebeck.de

Wir freuen uns sehr auf alle Filme!

Take a look at our Festivalclip! Feel free to share.

59th Nordic Film Days Lübeck – Call For Entries

Film submissions for the up-coming 59. Nordic Film Days Lübeck (1.-5.11.2017) are possible from now till August 1st, 2017.

All Nordic and Baltic films as well as films for our Filmforum section – the platform for North German films related to the regions of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg – can be submitted online via our website:

Online Submission

Information on film submissions as pdf download: Nordic-Baltic programme / Filmforum programme (in German only)

Regarding any questions, please contact Sandra Jung/Project Management: sandra.jung@filmtage.luebeck.de

We are looking forward to your film(s)!