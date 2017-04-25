﻿ Call For Entries / Filmeinreichung - 59. Nordische Filmtage - hier-luebeck.- Online Zeitung für Luebeckhier-luebeck.- Online Zeitung für Luebeck - Das interaktive, älteste Online-Magazin für Lübeck und Umgebung seit 1999

Mittwoch, 26. April 2017 04:14:39 Uhr

Call For Entries / Filmeinreichung – 59. Nordische Filmtage

Call For Entries / Filmeinreichung – 59. Nordische Filmtage LübeckFilmeinreichungen für die 59. Nordischen Filmtage Lübeck (1.-5.11.2017) sind ab sofort bis zum 1. August 2017 möglich. Alle Nordischen und Baltischen Filme sowie Filme für die Sektion Filmforum mit Bezug zu Schleswig-Holstein und Hamburg können Sie direkt online einreichen:

Online Filmeinreichung

Informationen zu den Filmeinreichungen finden Sie im pdf Download: Nordisch-Baltisches Programm / Filmforum

Bei Fragen kontaktieren Sie bitte Sandra Jung/Project Management: sandra.jung@filmtage.luebeck.de

Wir freuen uns sehr auf alle Filme!

 

Take a look at our Festivalclip! Feel free to share.
59th Nordic Film Days Lübeck – Call For Entries
Film submissions for the up-coming 59. Nordic Film Days Lübeck (1.-5.11.2017) are possible from now till August 1st, 2017.

All Nordic and Baltic films as well as films for our Filmforum section – the platform for North German films related to the regions of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg – can be submitted online via our website:

Online Submission

Information on film submissions as pdf download: Nordic-Baltic programme / Filmforum programme (in German only)

Regarding any questions, please contact Sandra Jung/Project Management: sandra.jung@filmtage.luebeck.de

We are looking forward to your film(s)!

Luebecker Dienstleistungskontor am 25. April 2017, 17:38 Uhr
