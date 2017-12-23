A little weihnachtsgedicht
When the snow❄falls wunderbar,
and the kinder🏃🏃happy are,
When the glatteis on the street⚠,
And we all a Glühwein need🍷,
Then you know,es ist so weit🎅:
She is here,the weihnachtszeit🎄.Every Parkhaus is besetzt🚗🚕🚙,
Weil die people fahren jetzt🚙🚚🚐,
All to kaufhof,mediamarkt🏢,
Kriegen nearly herzinfarkt🚑,
Shopping hirnverbrannte things🎁,
And the Christmas glocke rings🔔.
Mother in the kitchen bakes👩,
Schoko-,nuss- and mandelkeks🌰,
Daddy in the nebenraum🏠,
Schmücks a riesen weihnachtsbaum🎄,
He is hanging on the balls🏀⚽⚾🎾,
when he from the leiter falls👨,
Finally the kinderlein 👶👦👧,
To the zimmer kommen rein🚪,
And it sings the family👪,
Schauerlich:“Oh Christmastree“🎤,
And a jeder in the house🏠,
Is packing the geschenke aus🎁.Mama finds under the tanne🎄,
A super neue Teflon-Pfanne🍳,
Papa gets schlips and socken👙,
Every does frohlocken👼,
President speaks in the TV💻,
All around 🔄 his harmonie,
Bis mother in the kitchen runs🏃:
In Ofen burns the Weihnachtsgans🔥.
And so comes the Feuerwehr🚒,
With Tatü Tata daher🚨,
And they bring a long, long schlauch➖,
And a long,long Leiter auch✔,
And they schrei:“Wasser Marsch!“🚰,
CHRISTMAS NOW IS IN THE ARSCH!!!🚾
😁
Please do das weiter schicken
That is lustig 😂