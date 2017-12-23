﻿ „Denglish“ vom Feinsten » hier-luebeck - Das interaktive, älteste Online-Magazin für Lübeck und Umgebung seit 1999

Anmelden

hier-luebeck

Das interaktive, älteste Online-Magazin für Lübeck und Umgebung seit 1999

Samstag, 23. Dezember 2017 16:29:45 Uhr

„Denglish“ vom Feinsten

weihnachtsbaum Kopie1weihnachtsbaum Kopie1A little weihnachtsgedicht
When the snow❄falls wunderbar,
and the kinder🏃🏃happy are,
When the glatteis on the street⚠,
And we all a Glühwein need🍷,
Then you know,es ist so weit🎅:
She is here,the weihnachtszeit🎄.Every Parkhaus is besetzt🚗🚕🚙,
Weil die people fahren jetzt🚙🚚🚐,
All to kaufhof,mediamarkt🏢,
Kriegen nearly herzinfarkt🚑,
Shopping hirnverbrannte things🎁,
And the Christmas glocke rings🔔.

Mother in the kitchen bakes👩,
Schoko-,nuss- and mandelkeks🌰,
Daddy in the nebenraum🏠,
Schmücks a riesen weihnachtsbaum🎄,
He is hanging on the balls🏀⚽⚾🎾,
when he from the leiter falls👨,
Finally the kinderlein 👶👦👧,
To the zimmer kommen rein🚪,
And it sings the family👪,
Schauerlich:“Oh Christmastree“🎤,
And a jeder in the house🏠,
Is packing the geschenke aus🎁.Mama finds under the tanne🎄,
A super neue Teflon-Pfanne🍳,
Papa gets schlips and socken👙,
Every does frohlocken👼,
President speaks in the TV💻,
All around 🔄 his harmonie,
Bis mother in the kitchen runs🏃:
In Ofen burns the Weihnachtsgans🔥.

And so comes the Feuerwehr🚒,
With Tatü Tata daher🚨,
And they bring a long, long schlauch➖,
And a long,long Leiter auch✔,
And they schrei:“Wasser Marsch!“🚰,
CHRISTMAS NOW IS IN THE ARSCH!!!🚾
😁
Please do das weiter schicken
That is lustig 😂

TBF am 21. Dezember 2017, 09:14 Uhr
Keine Kommentare | Stichwort:

Kommentar verfassen

Anmelden oder Registrieren,
um zu kommentieren

Sie dürfen folgende HTML Tags und Attribute verwenden: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

«
»

Bible verse of the day

Darum wird euch der Herr selbst ein Zeichen geben: Siehe, eine Jungfrau ist schwanger und wird einen Sohn gebären, den wird sie nennen Immanuel.
Jesaja 7:14
DailyVerses.net
 

Kalender

Dezember 2017
S M D M D F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Stichwörter

Kategorien

  • tbf211217_Torfrock-in-der-Muk_Kasnitz_0002
  • Weihnachtstanne_Dumke
  • tbf201217Soehne-Hamburgs_Kasnitz_0011

Archive

Polls

Glaubst du, dass die Freihandelsabkommen TTIP und CETA-Abkommen beschlossen werden?

Ergebnisse

Loading ... Loading ...

RSS-Feed

RSS-Feed abonnieren

Öffnen Sie eine Kategorie, für Kategorie RSS-Feeds

﻿
nach oben