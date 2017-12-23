A little weihnachtsgedicht

When the snow❄falls wunderbar,

and the kinder🏃🏃happy are,

When the glatteis on the street⚠,

And we all a Glühwein need🍷,

Then you know,es ist so weit🎅:

She is here,the weihnachtszeit🎄.Every Parkhaus is besetzt🚗🚕🚙,

Weil die people fahren jetzt🚙🚚🚐,

All to kaufhof,mediamarkt🏢,

Kriegen nearly herzinfarkt🚑,

Shopping hirnverbrannte things🎁,

And the Christmas glocke rings🔔.

Mother in the kitchen bakes👩,

Schoko-,nuss- and mandelkeks🌰,

Daddy in the nebenraum🏠,

Schmücks a riesen weihnachtsbaum🎄,

He is hanging on the balls🏀⚽⚾🎾,

when he from the leiter falls👨,

Finally the kinderlein 👶👦👧,

To the zimmer kommen rein🚪,

And it sings the family👪,

Schauerlich:“Oh Christmastree“🎤,

And a jeder in the house🏠,

Is packing the geschenke aus🎁.Mama finds under the tanne🎄,

A super neue Teflon-Pfanne🍳,

Papa gets schlips and socken👙,

Every does frohlocken👼,

President speaks in the TV💻,

All around 🔄 his harmonie,

Bis mother in the kitchen runs🏃:

In Ofen burns the Weihnachtsgans🔥.

And so comes the Feuerwehr🚒,

With Tatü Tata daher🚨,

And they bring a long, long schlauch➖,

And a long,long Leiter auch✔,

And they schrei:“Wasser Marsch!“🚰,

CHRISTMAS NOW IS IN THE ARSCH!!!🚾

😁

Please do das weiter schicken

That is lustig 😂