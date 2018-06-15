Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) – Zum bevorstehenden 23. Kongress der European Hematology Association (EHA) im Stockholmsmässan (Stockholm, Schweden) vom 14.-17. Juni 2018 werden mehr als 11.000 Teilnehmer erwartet. Präsentiert werden die neuesten Entwicklungen und Forschungsdaten zu Blutkrankheiten; zudem lanciert die EHA zwei neue Programme zu Immuntherapie und Hämoglobinopathien (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg ) Auszüge werden im Rahmen zweiter Presseveranstaltungen vor Medienvertretern präsentiert. Freitag, 15. Juni 2018 von 8.30-10.00 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11 Moderator: Elizabeth Macintyre Abstract Referent Titel S138 Jesus G. Berdeja Update on bb2121, a promising therapy for patients with heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma S110 Olivier Casasnovas AHL2011: Outstanding disease control with a minimized BEACOPP exposure and toxicity in patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma S149 Fang Liu First-in-Human CLL1-CD33 Compound CAR T Cells as a Two-pronged Approach for the treatment of refractory acute myeloid leukemia S151 Valentin Goede Overall survival benefit of obinutuzumab over rituximab when combined with chlorambucil in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and comorbidities S154 Frank Morschhauser Is RELEVANCE Relevant? Results of the phase III study of R2 vs R-chemo in first-line follicular lymphoma S152 Francesca Vinchi Iron: a double-edged sword in inflammation Samstag, 16. Juni 2018 von 8.30-09.30 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11 Moderator: Ton Hagenbeek Abstract Referent Title S832 Jing Pan New anti-CD22 CAR-T immunotherapy saved life of children with leukemia S852 Meletios iNNOVATE Study: Ibrutinib plus Rituximab for Dimopoulos Patients with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia S802 Laurie H. Sehn Answering the unmet need in one of the most common types of lymphoma: It’s as simple as A-D-C Neben diesen Abstracts wird am Samstag, den 16. Juni ein neues EHA-Programm mit dem Titel „Topics-in-Focus“ vorgestellt: – 09.05-09.10 Uhr: Immunotherapy -> Making CAR-T cells happen in Europe, John Gribben, Barts Cancer Institute, London, Vereinigtes Königreich – 09.15-09.20 Uhr: Hemoglobinopathies -> From the basics of sickle cell disease to where we are now, Maria Cappellini, Universität Mailand-Stiftung IRCCS Policlinico (Poliklinikum), Italien. Embargo Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle ausgewählten Abstracts in diesen Presseveranstaltungen unseren Embargorichtlinien unterliegen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Medienrichtlinien zum Kongress (https://ehaweb.org/congress/23rd-c/media/). Das Programm für den 23. Kongress finden Sie hier. Website: http://www.ehaweb.org Original-Content von: European Hematology Association (EHA), übermittelt durch news aktuell

