﻿ „Misery, suffering and despair do not have a nationality“/ Bedford-Strohm and Leoluca Orlando renew Palermo Appeal. EKD Council chair appointed honorary citizen of Palermo » hier-luebeck - Das interaktive, älteste Online-Magazin für Lübeck und Umgebung seit 1999

Anmelden

hier-luebeck

Das interaktive, älteste Online-Magazin für Lübeck und Umgebung seit 1999

Freitag, 4. Oktober 2019 18:02:33 Uhr

„Misery, suffering and despair do not have a nationality“/ Bedford-Strohm and Leoluca Orlando renew Palermo Appeal. EKD Council chair appointed honorary citizen of Palermo

Hannover (ots) – „Misery, suffering and despair do not have a nationality. And faith, hope and love do not have a nationality.“ Four months after their joint Palermo Appeal, Leoluca Orland, mayor of Palermo, and Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), have again launched an urgent appeal to the European Commission and to the governments and parliaments of European Union member states. The appeal calls for the release of all confiscated search and rescue ships. „The criminalisation and prevention of civil search and rescue operations must stop,“ Orlando and Bedford-Strohm declare in the document published today in Palermo. At the same time they call for the resumption of government search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean. „Saving lives at sea is a public responsibility that must be assumed by European governments.“ The EU governments have so far no clear vision of a solution of the humanitarian disaster that has been playing out for years now in the Mediterranean. The renewed appeal underlines the Palermo Appeal of June this year, in which Palermo’s mayor and the EKD Council chair called for a European distribution mechanism for boat refugees. The appeal drew support from many mayors of cities and municipalities, along with representatives of churches and civil society all over Europe. The appeal was published today parallel to the event at which EKD Council Chair Bedford-Strohm was awarded the honorary citizenship of the City of Palermo. At the ceremony in the town hall, Mayor Leoluca stated: „I got the idea of awarding honorary citizenship to Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm because we share many ideas relating to immigration policy, a culture of welcome, asylum law and rescue from distress at sea.“ Like Palermo, the mayor added, the Evangelical Church in Germany and the bishop, in particular, were committed to finding a solution to an epoch-making phenomenon, in order to assist people fleeing from war, terror and persecution in search of a better life. Bedford-Strohm replied: „I thank the people of Palermo and its mayor Leoluca Orlando for showing that politics with a human face is possible. That a city of openness and solidarity is a better place for everyone – for those who have been at home here for a long time and for those who are just beginning to be at home here. (…) I can proudly say today that I am a Palermitan.“ The bishop added that he was also glad of the appreciation shown to the countless volunteers in churches and in civil society organisations who were associated with this award. „I accept this honour in their place: those who care for people in need – be it through the integration of refugees, be it through rescuing people from the sea, or supporting development projects or disaster relief – they all make an invaluable contribution to a world in which one day, every human being can live in dignity.“ The Palermo declaration reads as follows: „The new European Parliament has begun its work. The new European Commission will most probably do the same on 1 November. Yet in Europe there are still strong tensions, populist and extremist tendencies, intolerance and racism. And the European governments continue to have no clear vision of a solution to the humanitarian disaster that has been playing out for years in the Mediterranean. People are still trying to cross first the desert and then the Mediterranean to flee war, terror and persecution and seek a more dignified life in Europe. And that although the southern external border of our continent is still the deadliest border in the world: at least 994 people have drowned in the Mediterranean so far in 2019 and the unknown figures of victims is estimated at many times more. Meeting in Malta in September, the interior ministers of several European states expressed the wish to find a sustainable political solution for the rescue and distribution of boat refugees. We hope that this will rapidly lead to a broader coalition of European states showing solidarity and assuming the responsibility for those people rescued in the Mediterranean. In addition, a long-term, Europe-wide solution is required for the humane reception of refugees and agreement on reforms to the Common European Asylum System. Together with mayors of cities and municipalities, churches and civil society all over Europe, we therefore direct our renewed appeal to the governments, parliaments and the Commission of the European Union: – Make the right to life and saving lives at sea a moral and legal obligation! Saving lives at sea is a public responsibility that must be assumed by European governments. We therefore call for the immediate resumption of government search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean. – End the criminalisation and prevention of civil search and rescue operations! In view of the urgency of saving human lives at sea we call for the release of all confiscated or detained rescue vessels. – Continue to take effective steps towards creating a functioning and humane asylum system with high reception standards at the European level, including a fair sharing of responsibility. Refugees need security, protection and a perspective for the future. Hence we hope for a policy that will respect the human dignity and human rights of refugees and migrants instead of relying on deterrence and closed borders.“ Hanover/Palermo, 4 October 2019 EKD Press Office Carsten Splitt Pressekontakt: Carsten Splitt Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland Pressestelle Stabsstelle Kommunikation Herrenhäuser Strasse 12 D-30419 Hannover Telefon: 0511 – 2796 – 269 E-Mail: presse@ekd.de Original-Content von: EKD Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell

Quelle: presseportal.de

TBF am 4. Oktober 2019, 13:40 Uhr
Keine Kommentare

Kommentar verfassen

Anmelden oder Registrieren,
um zu kommentieren

Sie dürfen folgende HTML Tags und Attribute verwenden: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

«
»

Bible verse of the day

Und jedes Geschöpf, das im Himmel ist und auf Erden und unter der Erde und auf dem Meer und alles, was darin ist, hörte ich sagen: Dem, der auf dem Thron sitzt, und dem Lamm sei Lob und Ehre und Preis und Gewalt von Ewigkeit zu Ewigkeit!
Offenbarung 5:13
DailyVerses.net
 

Kalender

Oktober 2019
S M D M D F S
« Sep    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Stichwörter

Kategorien

Archive

RSS RSS-Feed

  • Zwölfjähriger steigt ohne Eltern in Zug
    Nach den Feierlichkeiten zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit in Kiel ist ein Zwölfjähriger bei der Rückreise am vollen Bahnhof versehentlich ohne seine Eltern in den Zug nach Hamburg gestiegen. Die Polizei sammelte den Jugendlichen an einem anderen Bahnhof wieder ein und fuhr ihn nach Hause, teilten die B
  • Rund 25 000 Hektar Kiefernwälder in Brandenburg geschädigt
    Mit einer Fläche von rund 25 000 Hektar gilt fast die Hälfte der Kiefernwälder im Landkreis Elbe-Elster im Süden Brandenburgs als geschädigt. Die Gründe seien die Dürre und die hohen Temperaturen in diesem und dem vergangenen Jahr, aber auch der Pilz Diplodia, sagte der Leiter Forstwirtschaft im Lan
  • Umweltminister Albrecht besichtigt Deichverstärkung
    Schleswig-Holstein hat beim Küstenschutz an der Nordsee nachgerüstet. Die Deichverstärkung bei Dagebüll im Kreis Nordfriesland ist nun fertig, und Umweltminister Jan Philipp Albrecht (Grüne) kommt heute zur Besichtigung. In Schleswig-Holstein stehen an der Nordseeküste 305 Kilometer Deich an vorders
  • Abschied von Günter Kunert: Trauerfeier in Schenefeld
    Zwei Wochen nach dem Tod von Günter Kunert findet heute in Schenefeld im Kreis Steinburg eine öffentliche Trauerfeier für den Schriftsteller statt. Auch der Liedermacher und Dichter Wolf Biermann wolle dort Abschied nehmen, sagte Kunerts Adoptivtochter Lore Reimann als Organisatorin der säkularen Fe
  • Festakt in Kiel: Merkel fordert Bekenntnis zur Eigenverantwortung
    Kiel/Berlin/Mödlareuth (dpa) - Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) hat am Tag der Deutschen Einheit zu mehr Zusammenhalt, gegenseitigem Verständnis und zur Übernahme von Eigenverantwortung aufgerufen. Beim zentralenFestakt in Kielwarnte Merkel am Donnerstag davor, ähnlich wie zu DDR-Zeiten "die Ursa
  • Kiels Handballer im Pokal-Viertelfinale in Stuttgart
    Titelverteidiger THW Kiel muss im Viertelfinale des deutschen Handball-Pokals beim TVB Stuttgart antreten. Das ergab am Donnerstag die Auslosung im Anschluss an das letzte Achtelfinale, das der Bundesliga-Tabellenführer TSV Hannover-Burgdorf 26:20 (15:9) gegen den gastgebenden Meister SG Flensburg-H
  • Tag der Deutschen Einheit: Günther: "Nicht von Angstmachern in Extreme treiben lassen"
    Bei einem Festakt in Kiel äußern sich Kanzlerin Angela Merkel und Bundesratspräsident Daniel Günther zum Stand der deutschen Einheit. Merkel fordert Mut zu kontroversen Diskussionen.  Zehntausende Menschen ziehen an diesem Donnerstag durch die Kieler Innenstadt und flanieren am Fördeufer entlang, hi
  • Hannovers Handballer werfen Meister Flensburg aus dem Pokal
    Handball-Meister SG Flensburg-Handewitt ist im Achtelfinale des DHB-Pokals gescheitert. Die Norddeutschen unterlagen am Donnerstag vor 4855 Zuschauern in der heimischen Arena dem Bundesliga-Tabellenführer TSV Hannover-Burgdorf mit 20:26 (9:15). Beste Werfer des Spiels waren Jim Gottfridsson mit sech
  • 26:20-Sieg in Flensburg: Hannovers Handballer werfen Meister Flensburg aus dem Pokal
    Hamburg (dpa) - Handball-Meister SG Flensburg-Handewitt ist im Achtelfinale des DHB-Pokals gescheitert. Die Norddeutschen unterlagen vor 4855 Zuschauern in der heimischen Arena dem Bundesliga-Tabellenführer TSV Hannover-Burgdorf mit 20:26 (9:15). Beste Werfer des Spiels waren Jim Gottfridsson mit se
  • Itobo schlägt Laccario beim Preis der Deutschen Einheit
    Der italienische Jockey Marco Casamento hat mit dem sieben Jahre alten Wallach Itobo überraschend den 29. Preis der Deutschen Einheit gewonnen. Der 96:10-Außenseiter setzte sich am Donnerstag vor 10 157 Zuschauern auf der Galopprennbahn Hoppegarten in einem spannenden Finale gegen den favorisierten

Polls

Wird sich Frau Dr. Merkel noch bis zum Ende der Legislaturperiode als Kanzlerin halten?

Ergebnisse

Loading ... Loading ...

RSS-Feed

RSS-Feed abonnieren

Öffnen Sie eine Kategorie, für Kategorie RSS-Feeds

﻿
nach oben